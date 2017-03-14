Where art thou, Romo?

NFL

Dallas quarterback still playing Cowboys, apparently, as Texans interest wanes

SORRY, Dallas, not interested. At least not in trading terms. We wanted Tony Romo free.

If veteran quarterback Romo’s path leads to Houston, his arrival is going to take longer and will be more difficult than originally expected, as the week opened with both the Texans and Denver Broncos folding their arms and stamping their feet towards Dallas Cowboys with a collective nay when it comes to trading for him.

Numerous sources have said Texans general manager Rick Smith has zero interest in moving assets to make way for Romo.

The team’s surprising trade of quarterback Brock Osweiler to Cleveland Browns last week cleared up more than enough cap space for the Texans to actively pursue Romo but it found an unexpected obstacle when the Cowboys – who had been expected to simply release the four-time Pro Bowler – decided to make him available via trade only.

Sports Illustrated pro-football guru Peter King wrote in his column on Monday that the Cowboys appear ready to make Romo a hostage of sorts between now and the April 28 draft in hopes of finding a franchise willing to trade for the 36-year-old, who has played in just five games in the past two seasons because of injury.

However, only the Texans and Broncos have shown interest and, while the Texans expect to remain the quarterback’s most likely destination, the Broncos at least could look in another direction if the issue continues to drag on.

Romo appears likely to play in 2017 but over the weekend he received an offer from Fox Sports to become a television analyst. If the situation continues to remain unchanged, he could well receive similar offers from the likes of CBS Sports and NFL Network.

Should Romo choose to retire, the move will obviously have a drastic impact on the Texans’ quarterback plans. A missed transfer from Dallas would leave the franchise with a less than stellar menu of possible competitors for the starting job, which for now belongs to Tom Savage.

While the likes of Jay Cutler, Robert Griffin and Colin Kaepernick top the list of available options, another name that could arise is that of Chase Daniel, who was released by Philadelphia Eagles on Monday after the team signed Nick Foles.

Daniel, a Texas high-school football legend who won two state class 5a titles at Southlake Carroll in 2002 and 2004, has thrown only 78 passes in eight seasons as a professional but fits the role of a possible stopgap if the Texans were to use their 25th overall pick in the draft on a quarterback.