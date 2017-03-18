Biz with a fizz!

Pastor and chamber president join forces to help kids on road to riches

By Trishna Buch

A PROGRAM designed to give children a sense of enterprise is about to expand its mainland operation after several years as an annual island attraction.

Galveston’s chamber of commerce is exporting Lemonade Day to La Marque and Texas City in the belief that it’s never too early for children to learn entrepreneurial skills.

The program, part of a 10-year-old national organization, has been operating on the island for the past five years and now Robin Reeves, pastor at St George’s Episcopal Church in Texas City, believes the time is ripe for her hometown to follow suit.

And she is calling on businesses and generous citizens to support her one-woman campaign to give local kids from pre-school to high-school age a chance to learn how to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand that they will operate for one day in May, along with tens of thousands of others throughout the nation.

She’s already well on her way. The program costs its host cities $30,000 each year but Galveston Regional chamber of commerce president Gina Spagnola is kick-starting the Texas City-La Marque operation by providing all the materials necessary to operate this year’s Lemonade Day out of the island event’s budget.

She has been spreading the program to the mainland since 2014 and this year’s event, on Sunday, May 7, will also take place in Clear Lake Shores, La Marque and League City.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the main purpose of Lemonade Day is to teach young people how to become productive members of society but it’s also an excellent opportunity for adults to reacquaint themselves with the same principles.

That’s Reeves’ hope as she prepares for a campaign kick-off event on Thursday, when Texas City’s Blocker middle school will be open from 6:00-7:30pm for parents and potential sponsors to learn about the program and commit to helping out.

And she has high hopes for her city’s children who take part in the program, saying: “Once they learn the creative thought process for writing a business plan and implementing it, the sky’s the limit on what they can achieve.

“I am calling on all leaders and clergy in Texas City and La Marque to come stand with me on Thursday and demonstrate to our youth that they matter. We want to give them hope for their future.”

The program has already attracted several willing participants. Several scout groups will be operating stands as troop projects and students in Texas City’s 21st Century education program will be able to prepare their campaigns after school, when Reeves and a band of helpers will be on hand to help them write their business plans and compile a $40 operating budget.

Such is the comprehensiveness of the entrepreneurial experience that the kids will even be able to borrow the budget money from a financial institution and learn how to hone their fiscal skills by repaying it from their stand profits.

Reeves said she wants business owners to allow children to set up a lemonade stand in front of their premises on May 7. One of the requirements of the event is that the children are required to select a site for their stand without adult help so the Lemonade Day organizers are asking that all businesses who support the program require the participating children, not their parents or mentors, to ask for permission to use their location.

One Texas City business already committed to helping out is Hoffman Lumber, which will open its yard to the children from 9:00am-noon on April 29 so they can build their stands for the big day one week later.

And Village Hardware in Galveston will run a similar session at the same time.

Countdown to the big day

ALTHOUGH Lemonade Day is not until May 7, preparations are already in full swing for its events around the county.

Kickoff events begin this week, beginning with League City’s at Hometown Heroes Park from 6:00-7:30pm on Tuesday, from 6:00-7:30pm at Blocker middle school on Thursday and from 2:00-4:00pm

at Clear Lake Shores next Sunday.

At each event, budding entrepreneurs can pick up a T-shirt and a Lemonade Day guide, a workbook that they will then follow with a parent, mentor or youth leader.

Children interested in participating in the event must register with an adult at one of the kickoff events or by going online to lemonadeday.org.

Adults interested in becoming a program mentor or volunteer are asked to contact Reeves by phone at 832-922-7022.