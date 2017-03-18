Cracker-jack occasion

COLLEGE BASEBALL

THE WHITECAPS of Galveston College claimed two victories in a double-header contest against Blinn College as they celebrated their program’s 25th anniversary with a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting for their new-look Bernard Davis field.

With the college also celebrating its own 50th anniversary, the likes of Moody Foundation director and former assistant Whitecaps coach Allan Matthews, college regents Carl Kelly, Carroll Sunseri and regents’ chair Raymond Lewis, college president Myles Shelton, former college president and current Galveston Regional chamber-of-commerce chair Bix Rathburn, chamber president Gina Spagnola, former chamber chair Maureen Patton, former city mayor Roger Quiroga and serving city councilwoman Carolyn Sunseri joined past and present players and coaches to celebrate the occasion.

And, just to help the day go with a real swing, the special guests, players, students and parents were treated to free hot dogs, peanuts and cracker-jack snacks to ward off the cold.