DAB hand for Foreman’s foot

Trainer takes stress out of NFL draft hopes

THE OWNER of the training facility where D’Onta Foreman is working out in preparation for next month’s NFL draft had good news on Friday for fans anxious about the former Texas City standout’s progress.

Brandon Robinson of Dynamic Athletic Builders said the All-American running back at University Of Texas is making progress after a stress fracture in his left foot caused him to miss most of this month’s rookie combine in Indianapolis.

No client has drawn more attention for Robinson’s Mall Of The Mainland facility than the Longhorn, who works out with his twin brother, UT senior wide receiver Armanti.

Robinson told The Post: “D’Onta’s doing well. I’m certainly not going to give up anything but he’s making great progress. He’s going to do well at his college pro day and I can’t wait to see how he does.”

It was late afternoon and Robinson was moving and sounding like a man who had just woken from a nap rather than someone who had been up since before 5:00am.

Such is life for DAB’s owner as he approaches the end of what has been a successful first year at the Texas City company.

In the midst of preparing his Team DAB 7-on-7 football team for a game in Friendswood that night, he said: “Different seasons, different people.

“It’s baseball and softball season, so the batting cages are filled. It’s offseason for football, so we have a lot of players coming to work out and keep their routine going.”

The facility has expanded since opening last spring. Robinson has added more batting cages to accommodate the growing number of baseball and softball players who have chosen to hone their skills there.

One of the biggest moves he is proud of is his after-school program, which picks up students from schools in the Texas City area in order for them to maintain their workout schedules while removing one more concern for transport-weary parents.

He said he plans to expand the pickup route over the next few months in order to have more athletes able to take advantage of the opportunities presented by DAB.

Currently, the company has nearly 300 clients who use its facilities for one-on-one specialized and group training for skills from football to losing weight.

Robinson said: “I wish I could have all of them come for an entire month. It would be a challenge, but I’d welcome it.”

Looking to the future, he said he wants to focus more on expanding DAB’s marketing reach.

He said: “I’m aiming to get more out there. I know business, yet I also want to see how I can get DAB to be more of a presence not just in social media but across the board.

“I love what I do and I want to be able to share that with as many people as I can.”