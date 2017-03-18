Known for love and care

Frances Durisseau

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

A wise but anonymous person once wrote: “Our days are happier when we give people a bit of our heart rather than a piece of our mind”.

Sometimes, unknown authors are some of my most favorites. They might be unknown by name but they surely were not unknown to those who sat and walked beside them, absorbing their wisdom into their souls. It is so easy to let things fly out of our mouths without thinking about the damage or consequences that they might cause to the listener, isn’t it? I have scars inside me that have taken years to heal because of the careless words of others.

Oh but the beautiful garden of kindness and love that has grown in my heart thanks to folks who have planted a piece of their heart into mine by sharing their words of love, kindness, encouragement, care and thoughtfulness! When I am feeling down, I can walk in that garden and glean from its beauty and fragrance left behind by the known people who have taken the time to plant that goodness inside me. It can lift my spirits and give me courage, wisdom and strength when I need it the most.

Some of those people might have felt like “unknowns” at times in their lives, as we all do. But, in my heart, they will always be known as those who cared and shared a part of themselves with me when I needed it most. We truly are never unknown because someone, somewhere, cares enough to leave their footprint on our hearts. Thank you to all the “unknowns” who give people a bit of their hearts instead of a piece of their minds. You have made our world a more beautiful place and we are all the better for it.

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.