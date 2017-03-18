Reel ’em in

FISHING FORECAST

Our weekly guide to action at favored angling spots during the week ahead

THIS MONTH continues to be great for trout as the species remains abundant throughout the area. Redfish can be found in the Texas City area and West Matagorda Bay, while fans of black drum need only find their way to Rollover Pass for plenty of action.

North Sabine: Trout are fair to good on the Louisiana shoreline on topwaters and Corkies and in the river on shad. Flounder are fair on jigs tipped with shrimp around marsh drains.

South Sabine: Sheepshead and black drum are good at the jetty on live shrimp. Trout are fair to good around Lighthouse Cove on topwaters. Redfish are good around pods of shad.

Bolivar: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on soft plastics and plugs. Black drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

Trinity Bay: Trout are fair for drifters working pods of shad and mullet on MirrOlures and Corkies. Waders have taken better trout on the shell along the east shoreline. Redfish are fair to good on shad at the spillway.

East Galveston Bay: Trout are good on the south shoreline on MirrOlures and She Dogs. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Black drum are fair to good in the ship channel on crabs.

West Galveston Bay: Trout are fair to good for drifters working shell on live shrimp. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs.

Texas City: Trout are fair on reefs on live bait. Redfish are good in Moses Lake on shrimp and crabs. Black drum are good in the channel on crabs.

Freeport: Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs. Black drum are good at the jetties on cracked blue crabs.

East Matagorda Bay: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on crabs and mullet.

West Matagorda Bay: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair on shell and grass on soft plastics and live shrimp. Black drum are fair to good at the jetty on crabs.