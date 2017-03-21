Spring entertainment is a Shaw thing
THE LIFE of an immigrant almost 200 years ago is the subject of a talk by author James Valentino at Moore Memorial public library in Texas City today.
Valentino will be speaking at 1:30pm about his book The Life And Letters Of Lucy Parker Shaw, which details Shaw’s life and the letters she wrote to her mother about her experiences in 1833 Galveston. Our March 12 listing has more information.
The same listing also has details of Brightwood College’s annual Spring Fling festival at its Friendswood campus at 10:00am tomorrow, Thursday.
Then, at 12:30pm, head to University Of Houston Clear Lake to hear Angela Wilson, who will talk on her career as part of the university’s Women’s History Month series. Our March 15 listing has more information.
Also on the way tomorrow is the campaign kickoff for one of this year’s Lemonade Day events around the county. See today’s listing for details.
Friday is your first chance to attend Kemah Boardwalk’s Crawfish And Zydeco Festival. For the next three weekends, vendors on the Boardwalk will sell the shellfish and various artists will provide live zydeco music, a genre that originated in southern Louisiana. Our March 12 listing has more information.
Saturday will be a busy day! If you’re an automobiles buff, start at American Pontiac Association’s Saturday At The Strand classic-car show on the island at 8:00am. See today’s listing for details.
If you’re more of a fresh-air fiend, start at 8:30am at one of various bays, bayous and peninsulas around the county for an annual spring wetlands volunteer cleanup. Our March 8 listing has more information.
Depending on where you live, you can take your pet to the county animal shelter in Texas City for some vital low-cost attention from 10:00am. See today’s listing for details.
Then, at 1:00pm, head to Highland Bayou Park for a fundraiser benefiting a Galveston police officer who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Our March 8 listing has more information.
Back to the island at 4:00pm, when Galveston Lions Club will open the doors for its annual Oyster Roast And Great Giveaway. See today’s listing for details.
Finish the day at the Spectacular Fairy Ball, a costume evening in the theme of The Wizard Of Oz, hosted by Galveston Children’s Museum at the island’s Willis-Moody Mansion from 5:00pm. Our March 8 listing has more information.
Lemonade Day kickoff
WHO: Texas City, La Marque and Clear Lake Shores
WHAT: Learn how to get involved in this year’s May 7 event
WHEN: March 23, 6:00-7:30pm; March 26, 2:00-4:00pm
WHERE: March 23, Blocker middle school, 1800 Ninth Avenue, Texas City; March 26, Clear Lake Shores Clubhouse, 931 Cedar Road, Clear Lake Shores
HOW MUCH: Free
CONTACT: Lindsay Touchy, 409-763-5326
Saturday At The Strand
WHO: American Pontiac Association
WHAT: Car show in aid of Wounded Warriors Project and American Diabetes Association
WHEN: March 25, 8:00am-4:00pm; registration 8:00am-noon
WHERE: Pier 21, 2100 Harborside Drive, Galveston; registration at Harbor House Hotel, 28 Pier 21
HOW MUCH: Free entry; $30 per show car
CONTACT: Sal Escamilla, 832-264-7469; Jim Deas, 281-955-2001; Vince Welling, 281-331-0304
Low-cost pet vaccination
WHO: Pet Vaccination Services
WHAT: Vaccinations, flea control, heartworm testing, pet registration and microchipping for residents of Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated county areas
WHEN: March 25, 10:00am-3:00pm
WHERE: Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 25th Avenue North, Texas City
HOW MUCH: From $12 to $68
CONTACT: PVS, 713-738-3131, 210-377-2222 or petvaccs.com; ARC, 409-948-2485
Oyster Roast And
Great Giveaway
WHO: Galveston Lions Club
WHAT: Fundraiser for disadvantaged local children including a $10,000 prize drawing
WHEN: March 25, 4:00-8:30pm
WHERE: Sea Scout Base Galveston, 7509 Broadway, Galveston
HOW MUCH: Entry $15; prize-drawing ticket $100
CONTACT: John Mchol, 409-256-0575; JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350
Monthly lunch
WHO: The Get Together-Bay Area
WHAT: The organization’s last networking event until September
WHEN: April 5, 11:30am-1:00pm
WHERE: Ecclesia Clear Lake church, 218 Clear Creek Avenue, League City
HOW MUCH: $12 online, $15 at door
CONTACT: Kelly Krueger, 713-828-5632, kelly@thegettogether.org
Celebrity golf tournament
WHO: League City Regional chamber of commerce
WHAT: Play a round with local celebrities
WHEN: April 11, 10:30am registration, noon start
WHERE: Magnolia Creek golf course, 1501 Bay Area Boulevard, League City
HOW MUCH: Individual player $160, team $600 – registration required at Jane@LeagueCityChamber.com
CONTACT: Jane McFaddin, 281-338-7339
