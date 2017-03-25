Allen to Lions empire?

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former Coog attracting pre-draft NFL interest

WITH THE NFL draft a mere five weeks away, interest in Brian Allen continues to climb. The University Of Utah defensive back and La Marque native visited with two teams this past week and is expected to see his schedule continue to fill up leading into the April 28-30 festivities in Philadelphia.

According to sources at nola.com, Allen had dinner with New Orleans Saints personnel on Wednesday, the evening before Utah hosted its pro day on Thursday.

The Saints were among the first teams to talk with the Cougars’ former wide receiver after his eye-opening performance at the NFL rookie combine in Indianapolis early this month turned him from a possible post-draft free-agent pickup to a player who will be selected much sooner.

Allen ran times of 4.43 seconds and 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine and improved his vertical jump during Thursday’s pro day, leaping 38 inches to beat the 35 inches he recorded at the combine.

He is now projected to be selected in the fourth round in a host of mock drafts, with several pundits projecting him to be picked as early as the latter half of the third round.

Detroit Lions have also spent considerable time taking a look at Allen, who started in the Coogs’ 2010 class 4a, division II state title game. The Lions are in the market for a big defensive back and, at 6ft 3in and 215lb, he looks like an ideal fit.

Lions defensive-back coach Alan Williams met with the player shortly after the pro day and left with a positive impression.

Image: NFL, MGN