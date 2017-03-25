Hart of silver

How a heart of gold is helping kids learn to read

By Trishna Buch

THE OWNER of La Marque’s Hart pharmacy wants to encourage children to read more – and what better way to do so than by encouraging them with money?

Aware that his mother was fond of supporting the local library, John Hart created silver “coins” of varying values in 2014 and handed them out during summer reading programs at the Hitchcock and La Marque public libraries. His idea was that, for every 20 books a child reads, they would receive one silver coin that they could redeem for goods at the pharmacy.

He said: “I was contacted by a member of the First Baptist church of Santa Fe. There they have a program with the children’s ministry in which the kids can earn ‘church bucks’ by various means such as memorizing scripture and the like.

“Once the children have enough church bucks, they can buy things from the church store.”

Hart provided the church with $20 worth of his silver coins for the children to earn money instead of toys. The children could then use their silver coins to buy items at the pharmacy or in a shop owned by a member of the congregation.

Now he hopes the program will help all the local churches join together to help children learn to read and he promises to include all the businesses owned and operated by their members so the children have even more places where they can spend their silver.

“This would not only help the children learn that with work comes reward; it would also help local Christian business”, he said.

Anyone interested in joining the program can call Hart at 409-938-3787.

Photo: Donna Carter