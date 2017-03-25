HUD – Holding Up Development

PUBLIC DOMAIN

A regular roundup of local-authority activities by Lora-Marie Bernard and Trishna Buch

By Trishna Buch

ONE DOZEN public works projects worth almost $1.4 million are on hold on Galveston Island because the federal government’s 2017 budget-setting process has not been completed.

In the meantime, the city is waiting to submit an application for the funds to the housing and urban development department through its Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership programs.

On Thursday, councilmembers unanimously approved the application on a wait-and-see basis after hearing that city staff had based its amount on HUD’s 2016 allocation to the city because the agency has not yet released its 2017 figures.

According to mayor Jim Yarbrough, left, the HUD allocation should be released within the next one to two months and, depending on whether the Galveston figure, which totals $1,380,593, falls within the allocation, city staff will adjust it before submitting the application.

If the allocation is sufficient to meet the request, the CDBG allocation will be $1,146,430 and the HOME allocation will be $234,163.

One of the island’s 12 proposed projects is 10 blocks of street repaving in several areas including 40th to 42nd streets on Avenue N, 30th to 32nd streets on Church Street and 40th to 41st streets on Sealy Avenue.

Other projects include providing staff for summer and after-school activities at the city’s Menard and Wright Cuney parks and recreation centers for children aged 5-17 from low-to-moderate-income families, property compliance inspections and demolition of dilapidated or unsafe buildings.

Take a 180-minute lunch break, Miss Jones

THE HOURS of operation at Hitchcock city hall will be interrupted for a three-hour lunch break on the fourth Thursday in April and the same goes for the city’s municipal court.

Both will be closed from 11:00am-2:00pm in honor of Secretary’s Day.

The city’s councilmembers approved the closing during their meeting on Monday and a staff member later told The Post that the employees will gather together for a long lunch to mark the April 27 occasion.

Secretary’s Day, which recognizes people who work hard to make organizations run smoothly, was created in 1952 by Harry Klemfuss of international advertising agency Young And Rubicam. He wanted to encourage more women to join the workforce as secretaries because he knew and understood the importance of the job.

Secretary’s Day is also known as Administrative Professional’s Day and, in modern times, secretaries can be moth male and female. –TB

Boat and RV yard wins approval

PLANS FOR a boat and RV storage yard moved one step closer on Monday when a Hitchcock property owner won approval to construct the facility and an access road.

The city’s councilmembers voted unanimously to approve a preliminary and final plat for the yard at 6234 Delany Road, where owner Jason Culliton plans to build a private roadway to the facility.

The councilmembers were told the roadway would be wide enough for service vehicles such as fire trucks to pass along it, diminishing some concerns about safety. –TB

New setback triggers better outlook for guns

A GUN-REPAIR specialist has been given permission to operate in a building 10 feet nearer its property line than normal after winning a setback variance reducing the distance from 25 to 15 feet.

With no one speaking in opposition, business owner Michael Carr received unanimous approval for the variance at his 9506 SH-6 property during Hitchcock’s city council meeting on Monday. –TB

Warm reception for e-mail tower

INTERNET access for out-of-town dwellers in the west of the county is set to be given a boost with the construction of a wireless internet tower.

Ebbie and Lisa Thurmond, who live on the outskirts of Santa Fe, were granted a conditional-use permit to operate the tower when their son Derrick put their proposal to the city’s councilmembers on Thursday.

The Thurmonds want to build the tower on a 4.85-acre tract they own in the 11700 block of Avenue H between 23rd and 24th streets and operate it as part of a start-up business providing improved internet service to people living outside the city limits.

Most people who live beyond the city limits do not have access to reliable low-cost internet services as Comcast, the primary internet service provider for city residents, cannot expand its service into the county beyond the city limits.

The Thurmonds hope their tower will provide a faster, more reliable internet service. –TB

In brief …

• Marvin Douglas Rotenberry has been appointed Hitchcock’s assistant court judge.

• League City’s commercial development action committee met on Thursday to consider more efficient ways to move the city’s development forward including streamlining its planning and development process.

• Hitchcock is to apply to the state’s agriculture department for a $55,000 CDBG grant in a competition under which the department awards funds to between 12 and 15 cities each year.

No power to the P-P-Pool

By Lora-Marie Bernard

THE COUNTY has withdrawn its intent to join the state’s largest competitive power procurement pool 10 days before its deadline for doing so.

In a special meeting on Tuesday, the Galveston County Commissioners Court, voted 3-2 to approve a resolution that withdraws the county’s participation from Public Power Pool. The county had until the end of this month to withdraw.

Commissioners Stephen Holmes of precinct three and Ken Clark of precinct four opposed the measure.

The pool was poised to begin negotiating this year for the county’s power rates for 2020-2022. After more than 90 minutes of discussion, the commissioners agreed to approve the resolution after hearing that, during the past eight years, the county’s power usage has increased by 16 per cent, making it an attractive portfolio for energy negotiations.

A solar plant going online in Fort Bend County in the next few years could also boost the county’s ability to negotiate its own rates, while another school of thought says the county could receive a more attractive rate in today’s energy market if it issued its own requests for proposals.

The array of options and issues on the table prompted county judge Mark Henry to call the special meeting because it was difficult to get all the issue’s stakeholders in one room. He said he wanted to hear from everyone at the same time.

Representatives from several power-aggregation companies presented their benefits packages to the commissioners and debated the merits of their competition.

Precinct-one commissioner Darrel Apffel said the matter had appeared confusing when scaled up from a homeowner’s perspective to the size of the county.

“To work up to all the power and meters we have, I appreciate the time … to explain it to me”, he said.

Public Power Pool is the aggregation arm of nonprofit representative organization Texas Conference Of Urban Counties and buys energy for 78 political subdivisions, according to its website.

Henry said he wanted a clear idea of what rate Public Power Pool could provide but the pool’s representatives declined to discuss it.

After the vote, he told them: “It’s nothing against you. We can’t do it today but I think we have others here who would be willing to give us a price today.”

Holmes said he wanted to wait to consider the matter further but Apffel said the issue was clear to him.

“I did take the time to review and I think we should withdraw”, he said.