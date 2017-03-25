Positive outlook

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

When I first started writing this column many, many years ago, it was because I was inspired in many aspects of my life by certain individuals who were close to me. I also needed a personal challenge, a “face your fears” type of thing. It took me a little while after first being asked to share some of my little writing blips to decide to do it because, when you throw yourself out there in front of the world, you open yourself up to judgment and ridicule, as well as positive vibes from those who react well to you. I have received all of the negative types of comment but most have indeed been positive.

Through the years my personal inspirations have expanded and changed. We all need inspiration in our life. We need to face our fears, too. Searching for the people, places and things that inspire us needs to be a never-ending process in our lives. Allowing ourselves to grow in inspiration is necessary because, at various points in our journey, we will find that we need to tap into additional or other inspiring resources. Such resources help us to grow stronger in all the important areas of our life, our persona, our outlook and our faith, hope, courage and love.

What or who inspires you today and what and who has inspired you in your past? Take a moment as we “march” out of this month to embrace everything that has inspired you and still does. You will come out of your reflections re-inspired and, although it can be scary if it causes you to face your fears, it is well worth the time spent on it for that reason alone.

