Foundation for fun in the sun

SATURDAY was a busy time for Post photographers Gene Schwartz and Donna Carter as they scurried from event to event, catching friends of a feather flocking to Sting Creek in Texas City as the school district’s Foundation For The Future filled the stream with 5,000 rubber ducks in its annual Duck Derby fundraiser.

Meanwhile, just along Ninth Avenue in the city’s Sixth Street North entertainment district, another annual event, the El Cubano Chili Cook-Off, attracted 23 teams from far and wide, including serving and retired police officers from the Katy branch of national motorcycle club Thin Blue Line.

And later, Galveston played host to many a maid making merry in marvelous fancy dress as more big-hearted folks turned out to raise money for the island’s children’s museum.