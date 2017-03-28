Spare time takes Indians to state’s high-class alley

IN THREE short years, Santa Fe’s program has gone from a fledgling venture to a state powerhouse whose boys’ team finished second in the weekend’s state championship in Fort Worth.

Drew Murff finished among the top 25 individual bowlers in the state and earned all-district honors along with team members Andrew and Ashton Wardrup, while Allie Baccinelli and Bailey Rose each earned second-team all-district honors for the school’s girls’ team after it advanced to the regionals before ending its season.

It’s a far cry from the months before the 2015 season when coaches Judi and Jason Wardrup and Perry Murff began the process of putting together an Indians bowling team. The response to their call was just 10 students, of whom only three had actual experience of the sport.

Now, though, with nearly 100 students combined from the school district’s junior high school and high school, the program features a host of participants from a vast cross-section of interests.

Judi Wardrup said: “We have a little bit of everything. We have bowlers with football, baseball and soccer backgrounds, along with students who are in drama.

“It’s a sense of unity that has brought everyone together and has allowed us to be so successful this soon.”

Wardrup said she also credits word of mouth by her students as a key reason why the program has rapidly seen its participation numbers climb.

It’s the raised interest that has helped open the door for the Indians to add junior-high teams, who have already found success, and that in turn gives them a stream of talent that will only bolster the bowling program’s rise at high-school level.

The sport is catching on throughout the area. The Indians are in a district that includes district 23-5a athletic rivals Alvin, Clear Brook, Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Texas City.

There is also the strong possibility other schools like Dickinson, Friendswood and Galveston Ball could begin fielding bowling squads in the next couple of years.

Santa Fe’s boys finished 11-1 in district play this season and advanced to the state tourney on the wings of a fifth place in the regional rounds.

Colleges have already started paying attention to their program.

Santos Cruz recently committed to University Of Oklahoma to join the Sooners’ bowling program while a host of other members of the boys’ team have received offers.

The Indians’ girls have also drawn their share of college interest and Wardrup feels that will only increase come next season as she returns each member of the team.

The Indians return all but five players from the boys team for the 2018 campaign and Wardrup said: “We feel pretty good that both our teams will be in Fort Worth next year.

“What the kids have realized is that, even if they’re starting from scratch, they’ll get the best training possible.

“We had one kid who averaged 89 in his first year but is now consistently in the 140s. The beautiful part of all of this is that they get hooked on it pretty fast.”