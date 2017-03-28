HIGH-SCHOOL POWERLIFTING

Hampton masters Abilene rivals to take state title

HITCHCOCK’s Xavian Hampton proved himself the mightiest among his peers during the weekend’s state powerlifting championships in Abilene as the Bulldogs standout captured the division III title in the 242lb class.

Hampton topped the field by lifting a total of 1,685lb, including a 715lb squat, 360lb bench press and a deadlift of 610lb, defeating second-place Angel De Luna of Big Lake Reagan County by 20lb.

Teammate Josh Paige finished with a total of 830lb and ninth place in the 114lb class as the Bulldogs finished ninth with a total of seven points in the event. Natalia high school won the division III crown with 16 points overall.

Despite tremendous efforts from each of their performers, the road to a championship title was closed to the teams from Clear Brook, Dickinson and Texas City, each of whom had at least one lifter in the division I field.

In what proved to be a tight field in the 242lb class, Clear Brook’s Kevin Nguyen fell short of a top-five finish as the Wolverines strongman finished with a total of 1,630lb, a mere 10lb short of Donna North high school’s Juan Martinez.

Dickinson’s Pablo Cavazos also just missed out on the top five in his second straight trip to the finals. He lifted a total of 1,305lb in the 148lb class, leaving him 10lb behind fifth-place finisher Josue Tobias of Laredo Nixon.

Dickinson teammates Daniel Parr and Jose Rodriguez held their own in a crowded field in the 220lb class. Parr finished with 1,460lb while Rodriguez ended up with 1,410lb. Each was making his first appearance in the state finals and, along with Cavazos, both will return along with all but two lifters for coach Earl Ricicar next season.

Texas City’s Beau Ramos had a top-20 finish in the 181lb class, as the Stingarees standout finished with a total lift of 1,260lb.

The power was indeed in the south of the state as Brownsville Lopez won the division I title with 16 points with Brownsville Hannah finishing second with 14 points. Clear Brook, Dickinson and Texas City did not record a point.