City in a car wash U-turn

A regular roundup of local-authority activities by Lora-Marie Bernard and Trishna Buch

By Trishna Buch

A CAR WASH has been given the green light after being red-carded two months ago when nearby homeowners convinced councilmembers it would be a liability to their neighborhood.

As reported by The Post at the time, Mainland Bank first sought a specific-use permit to build the facility from Dickinson city council in January, when its request was denied after complaints from citizens regarding noise, traffic and the risk of falling property values.

Despite similar protests by eight citizens during Tuesday’s council meeting, the bank was given the go-ahead to build the facility on land next to its branch south of FM-517 and west of Pabst Road.

The request was put back on the agenda after a change of mind by three councilmembers and passed 4-2 in a split that saw Wally Deats, Louis Decker, Bruce Henderson and Charles Suderman voting for it, with William King and Walter Wilson against.

The vote came after several conditions for the facility’s operation were laid out, including purchasing all materials from within the city limits and not opening before 10:00am on Sundays.

The conditions also stated that the noise produced by the car, truck and RV washing facility should be no louder than 74 decibels at its property lines and that barriers should be built to protect neighboring residential areas from noise and light pollution.

Let the bands play on

A MUSIC festival that generates thousands of dollars each year for a Lions Club has been given permission to play until the small hours for two nights in May.

The festival, which has been attracting up to 25,000 visitors to League City for more than 60 years, will be allowed to play until three hours after the city’s normal noise-ordinance witching hour.

The city council unanimously approved a variance to the sound ordinance on Tuesday, allowing League City Lions Club’s 63rd annual Music Fest And BBQ Cook Off to let its entertainers play music until beyond midnight on Friday May 5 and Saturday May 6, the two days of the Walter Hall Park event.

The music will run until 1:00am on the Saturday and Sunday mornings instead of the noise ordinance’s standard 10:00pm cutoff.

On the Saturday, FM-518 will be closed westbound from FM-270 to SH-3 and SH-3 will be closed northbound from FM-518 to NASA Bypass to enable a parade that accompanies the festival each year.

The city will pay $19,294.28 to provide labor and equipment needed to redirect the closures’ affected traffic, $2,550 of which the Lions Club will reimburse.

The city will also provide the equipment needed to smooth traffic flow to Walter Hall Park caused by an accompanying closure of the southbound outside lane of SH-3 in the 800 to 900 block, for which the $7,099.75 fee will be met by the city’s hotel occupancy tax board. – TB

Duncavage prepped for more service

A COUNTY resident is one of seven people appointed to the state’s military preparedness commission by governor Greg Abbott.

Tom Duncavage of League City was reappointed to the commission this week, having already served among its ranks, with his new term set to end on February 1, 2023.

Duncavage currently works at NASA’s Johnson Space Center as its simulation and graphics branch manager. A US Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who retired after 23 years of active and reserve service, he has also served at NASA’s Washington headquarters as an assistant chief engineer, a flight test engineer for the naval air test center and a supervisory engineer for Naval Air Systems Command.

Also reappointed to the commission were Woody Gilliland of Abilene and AF Thomas of El Paso, while Annie Sobel of Lubbock, James Whitmore of New Braunfels, Kenneth Sheets of Mesquite and Garry Bradford of Corpus Christi were each first-time appointees.

The commission’s role is to “preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets and installations” and to encourage defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. – TB

Lucky without 13, apparently

LEAGUE City councilmembers have approved abolishing the county’s municipal utility district number 13, claiming that it will bring the city a net revenue increase of about $300,000 each year from fiscal year 2018.

The reason cite for the move is that the city can provide the services provided by the MUD, whose abolition is in the best interests of its residents and city properties. – TB

Dark store war

By Lora-Marie Bernard

THE COUNTY is standing ready to battle big-box storeowners who want to lower their property assessments by claiming that, without them, retail strips would be vacant lots with no taxable value.

On Tuesday, the county commissioners approved a resolution that expressed their discontent with the claim, referring to it as a so-called “dark-store strategy”.

The resolutions calls for a “statutory prohibition on the use of the dark-store strategy in the appraisal of business real property”.

It states that the county and other taxing entities stand to lose millions of dollars each year if the state allows central appraisal districts to use the dark-store method of appraisal.

The document, which was approved automatically as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, does not name specific stores.

Instead it calls out “certain big-box storeowners” who “maintain their properties are so specific and unique that, if they vacated the property, the structures would go dark and the empty building would be difficult to fill”.

The big-box storeowners argue that the size of their buildings, which can be more than 100,000 square feet, would make them difficult to sell if empty. The argument claims that, without the stores, taxing entities would suffer widespread economic blight, so their sites should be valued at the sale price of similar vacant buildings.

In contrast, the resolution approved by the commissioners states that the central appraisal district values commercial properties “on their highest and best uses at the beginning of each year” and should continue to do so.