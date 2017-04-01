Going to WAR

YOUTH BASKETBALL

Battling kids’ champion out to put full press on DWI

MICHAEL Evans is a crusader. Using basketball as his tool of choice, the La Marque native has gathered a host of boys’ and girls’ basketball teams to take part in his fourth annual Hoops Against Drunk Driving tournament, which will be held from Friday to next Sunday at various gyms across the area.

For Evans, the passion he has put into the tourney stems from the deep pain of losing a friend in the most tragic of circumstances. Eric Porter was killed by a drunk driver five years ago and the weekend hoops fest has become his way to both honor his friend and boost awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.

He said: “The thought of starting up this tournament came almost immediately. I began talking about it to my classmates and everything began to fall into place.”

Porter was a big supporter of Evans’ We Ain’t Reinforcements youth teams, which range in age from third to 11th grades. Currently, more than 100 boys and girls compete in the WAR programs, producing a wealth of high-school talent that includes members of current high-school playoff participants Dickinson, Hitchcock, La Marque and Texas City.

The teams usually play each weekend throughout the Houston area and also make occasional trips outside of the region.

What makes Evans’ crusade more remarkable is that he has achieved success despite the barriers that have confronted him and his staff.

Despite being denied access to both La Marque and Texas City’s high-school basketball courts, Team WAR has been able to secure access to a host of other gyms, including Texas City’s Lowry Center, Carver Park in La Marque, Clear Lake Recreational Center and Dickinson Pine Drive.

Evans said: “It’s disappointing not to be able to rely on the people you once thought would be on board to support us. I feel like things have changed so much that it’s frustrating. So many people have their own agendas and are hurting the people who most need us these days –

the kids.”

Challenges aside, Evans has found great joy in the time he has dedicated to the process of helping children both on and off the courts.

He said: “I’m not quitting, far from it. There are too many kids out there who I want to help. Too many kids around here are falling away.”