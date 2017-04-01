Reel ’em in

FISHING FORECAST

Our weekly guide to action at favored angling spots during the week ahead

FISHERMEN looking for variety should head to East Galveston Bay, where ever-popular trout have been joined by the likes of redfish and whiting. This first weekend of April is also a great time to hit the prime spots of Texas City, Freeport and West Matagorda Bay.

North Sabine: Trout are fair to good on the Louisiana shoreline on topwaters and Corkies. Flounder are fair on jigs tipped with shrimp around marsh drains. Redfish are good in the marsh on topwaters and spoons.

South Sabine: Trout are fair to good over shell in three to four feet of water. Sheepshead and black drum are good at the jetty on live shrimp. Trout are fair to good around Lighthouse Cove on topwaters.

Bolivar: Trout are fair on the south shoreline on Bass Assassins, Down South Lures and topwaters. Black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover Pass on live shrimp.

Trinity Bay: Trout are fair on the east shoreline while wading with soft plastics. Redfish are fair around the spillway on shrimp and crabs.

East Galveston Bay: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on topwaters and MirrOlures. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Redfish are fair in the marsh around points on shrimp and Gulps.

West Galveston Bay: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair to good at the jetty on live bait. Trout are fair for waders in the afternoon on topwaters and Lit’l Johns.

Texas City: Trout are fair to good on Dollar Reef on live shrimp. Redfish are fair in Moses Lake on mullet and shrimp. Black drum are good around the dike on crabs.

Freeport: Trout are fair to good at San Luis Pass on shrimp. Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay. Trout and redfish are fair at the jetties on live shrimp and finger mullet.

East Matagorda Bay: Trout and redfish are good for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on crabs and mullet.

West Matagorda Bay: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair on shell and grass on soft plastics. Redfish and black drum are fair to good at Shell Island on live shrimp.