The best medicine

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

I enjoy laughter. It is something in which we should all indulge ourselves as much as possible. I’ve heard it said that laughing is internal aerobics and that exercising my right to laugh is always a good plan. When you spend a lot of time alone, deal with a great amount of stress or are constantly busy and in motion, it is easy to forget our daily laughter workout but it’s something we should put on our priority list.

What or who frequently “tickles” you to the point of laughing? Who or whatever it is, you need to lose yourself in some side-splitting, belly-hurting, hard-to-catch-your-breath laughter as often as you can. It will result in increased joy, youthful feelings, delightful merriment, de-stressing – is that a word? – and most probably not only a better outlook on life but a longer time on Earth too.

We can’t always sit around and expect joy and laughter to come and find us. Often we need to invite it to come into our life. If your worry and frown lines are outnumbering your laugh lines, it’s time to open yourself up and remember what it feels like to let go and laugh. Getting some internal aerobics will get us into the best shape of our lives – with a smile on our faces!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.