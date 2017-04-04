Crawfish cooks are such stout fellows!

A GUINNESS World Record – how big-ass is that!

Well, apparently big enough to draw a crowd of 15,000 to Gulf Greyhound Park, where they witnessed 65,000 pounds of crawfish being cooked in an eight-hour period on Saturday – enough to claim that record.

The event was the Bigass Crawfish Bash Foundation’s third annual crawfish festival and its organizers were so pleased with its turnout that they begged The Post to say they hope everyone who went along enjoyed themselves. We think our pictures bear that out, so we’re only too pleased to oblige.