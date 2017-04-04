Peters takes the helm at BACODA

By Trishna Buch

THE BEST-KNOWN local agency in the fight against drug and alcohol abuse has

a new chief executive.

Bay Area Council On Drugs And Alcohol, commonly known as BACODA, named Carolann Peters as its new CEO on Monday, filling the job left vacant when Karen Van Horne left the organization in February after more than 20 years of service.

Among other jobs during a 30-year career, Peters has been a business adviser and training facilitator for the county’s small business development center and has also launched five businesses and two nonprofits, including developing and managing a breast-cancer specialty retail boutique for the MD Anderson hospital system.

Rex Hemme, a BACODA board member, expressed her pleasure with Peters’ appointment, saying: “Carolann will bring leadership and creativity to BACODA’s programs and

a deep sense of commitment

to the population we serve.

“Her entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience in both the business and nonprofit sectors made her the clear choice.”

Peters responded by saying: “My passion lies in helping entrepreneurs, executives and individuals succeed in all areas of life transformation.

“I am dedicated to this organization because I have seen our services make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and our community as a whole, and I look forward to helping continue and grow that impact.”