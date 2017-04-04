Rulers of America!

Dream ensemble marches to front of the elite

NATIONAL champions – that’s the Wranglerettes after they blazed their talents in customary style to top a field of 20 top-flight teams from across the nation at the Marching Auxiliaries competition in Fort Worth.

In much the same manner they have displayed regionally this season, the team won first place in the tournament’s jazz and hip-hop team disciplines, along with second place in its contemporary division and third place in kick during the March 25 meet.

The team’s dance officers shone throughout the event, finishing as grand national champions in lyrical, jazz, open and prop while also taking home prestigious officer squad jackets for winning the title.

Meanwhile, the social officers took home first place in dream ensemble and third place in illusion ensemble.

The Wranglerettes, directed by Katelyn Gallagher and Alyssa Goza, also hit the high notes for individual performances.

In a field of 170 solo finalists, Courtney Banfield captured third place, with Payton Montemayor finishing sixth, Caroline Velek eighth and Emily Epperson 11th.

In the tournament’s 110 solo category, Isabelle Taylor finished sixth, with teammate Haley Weger seventh.

To cap off their performance, the Friendswood girls were presented with the Kelsey Michelsen sportsmanship award, an honor decided by voting by the staff of Marching Auxiliaries for exemplifying outstanding character and principles.