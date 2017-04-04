Zero hour for TRS

Retired teachers’ Texas healthcare fund in peril

By Richard Lee

Texas Senate News

A BILL TO make sweeping changes to way the state provides healthcare for most retired teachers was approved in the senate state affairs committee on Monday.

Rising healthcare costs have made current funding streams for the program unsustainable and the state is faced with a difficult choice, bill author and committee chair Joan Huffman of Houston said.

Shortfalls in the state teacher retirement system’s TRS-Care program have become an annual expenditure. This year, the senate budget includes $760 million to cover the fund’s insolvency for the upcoming biennium and that number is projected to rise to $2.2 billion by 2021.

Huffman said: “As there appears, at this point, to be no end to the rising cost and financial woes of TRS-Care, long-term solutions must be pursued immediately. Providing supplemental funding each biennium to keep TRS-Care solvent is no longer feasible or fiscally responsible.”

According to agency testimony, TRS-Care serves more than 200,000 retired teachers in the state.

Those who are younger than 65 cost the system the most because the state pays their entire healthcare bill but is required to pay only about 10 to 20 per cent of the bill for members who have reached 65 and qualified for federal Medicare benefits.

TRS executive director Brian Guthrie testified to the committee that under-65 retirees make up about a third of the total TRS-Care clientele but account for two thirds of the program’s cost. Merely increasing premiums on plans would lead to more and more retirees selecting a zero-premium high-deductible plan offered through the program, driving premium revenue even lower and putting the program into a “death spiral”, he said.

Huffman’s bill, SB 788, seeks to deal with the problem on several fronts. First, it removes the requirement that TRS offer a zero-premium plan to its members.

Rather than the current three-tier system, TRS Care would be organized into pre- and post-65 plans. Before the age of 65, retirees would pay a high deductible and would see premiums increase over a four-year phase-in.

Medicare-eligible retirees would move to the Medicare Advantage program, which 60 per cent of over-65 retirees already use. Guthrie told the committee members that most over-65 retirees wouldn’t see a dramatic change in the coverage they receive today.

Finally, if the bill becomes law, the state would increase its share of payments into the program, from one per cent of active teacher payroll to 1.25 per cent.

Huffman said: “This is a permanent funding increase from the state, which will help long-term solvency and contribute an additional $167 million this biennium”.

The state will also cover the remaining shortfall for this biennium.

Huffman said she recognized that her proposal isn’t perfect and there are no easy answers to the problem, especially with the tight budget facing the state this year.

She argued, however, that the alternative is the possible total failure of TRS-Care.

Without changes, she said the entire burden of the annual TRS-Care shortfall will be borne by retirees in the form of increased premiums, co-pays and deductibles.

As more and more retirees moved to the zero-premium high-deductible plan to compensate, she said TRS could have to cancel the plan, claiming: “Thus, it remains clear that [this bill] must pass to ensure our TRS retirees continue to receive healthcare benefits.

“Because retirees are on fixed incomes and greatly depend on their healthcare benefits, interested parties must embrace changes that make TRS-Care sustainable.”

The bill will now go to the full senate for consideration.