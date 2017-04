COLLEGE SOFTBALL

GALVESTON College’s Ken Delcambre has notched up his 700th victory as Whitecaps coach.

Delcambre, who has been at the helm of the island community college’s softball program since its inception in 1999, has led the Whitecaps to 17 consecutive winning seasons while sending more than 70 players to four-year universities.

His 700th victory came when his team defeated Neosho County community college from Kansas on March 20.

PHOTO: Galveston College