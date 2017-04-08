Art is such kids’ stuff

PONY RIDES and bunches of other free fun took part of Galveston’s downtown back to its historic past as the city’s Grand 1894 Opera House enticed the younger generation – and several old’uns too – into the world of cultural arts with its 22nd annual Grand Kids Festival last weekend.

The Festival, which the opera house says is recognized as one of the Gulf Coast region’s premier family spring events, featured live entertainment on four outdoor stages and the Grand’s indoor stage, with more than 40 activity booths showcasing hands-on activities for the young and their young-at-heart companions.

Photos by Donna Carter