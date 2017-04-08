Behold the beauty of life

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

We have all heard it said that the eyes are the window of the soul. Vision is such a remarkable sense that we are gifted with. We can look at the faces of our loved ones. We can observe the beauty and majesty

of nature. At all times we all react to everything that we cast our glance upon.

How are your eyes seeing everything lately? Is it sharp, clean, and unobstructed? Make sure your eyes are not fogged up when you are looking around. Is there dirt or condensation clouding the things you see? There are times when our physical eyes can cause us to see things in a blur. Clear your vision. Let your heart see beyond what your eyes might gaze upon.

Your heart vision allows you to see into the window of the soul of another person or object. And remember, when the light is so bright that it is blinding you, don’t forget to wear your shades instead of squinting or looking away. They were made to help you see things, as well as protect your vision!

Keep your eyes open, keep looking around, keep gazing and glancing at the people, places and things in your life. There is so much beauty to see!

