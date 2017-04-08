Volunteer regimen

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

McBride muscles into Tennessee selection scrap

IN A RACE being referred to as “too close to call”, Clear Springs’ fall standout Will McBride has put himself in the running to win next season’s starting quarterback job at University Of Tennessee.

McBride, who enrolled at Tennessee in January, improved his stock during the Volunteers’ scrimmage last Saturday with a touchdown pass while also making progress in his adjustment from terrorizing defenses in district 24-6a to facing the likes of national powerhouse colleges Alabama, Florida and LSU.

He has now staked his claim in a race that includes Jarrett Guarantano and Quinten Dormandy as the Volunteers head toward their annual spring game on April 22.

Gurantano and Dormandy had been receiving the bulk of snaps before McBride began to push his way into a race that also includes Sherion Jones and Zac Jancek.

All five are now vying to replace Josh Dobbs, who is expected to be selected during the April 27-29 NFL draft.

Commenting on the competition, Tennessee coach Butch Jones said this week: “I see them getting better and better. It’s been challenging for them in terms of continuity and getting into a rhythm but I do like the way they’ve been progressing.

“Jarrett is going through his first spring and so is Will, so as a coach you have to step back and say it’s all teaching points.

McBride originally committed to Memphis last summer but changed to Tennessee after the Vols made him an offer during a visit shortly after the end of Clear Springs’ season, in which he helped the Chargers to a 9-2 record and the school’s first district championship since 2009.

Will McBride tosses a pass to Michael Gillaspia last season in a game against Friendswood – Gene Schwartz

