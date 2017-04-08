White and Day

A new era as Post publisher hands reins to editor

THE POST is changing hands. Founder David Day, his wife Virgina and son Justin this week signed an agreement that sells the newspaper to editor Ian White’s company, Ian White Publications.

IWP is buying the title from the Days’ company, D & V Day Investments, which has published The Post throughout the county since forming the publication in Santa Fe in November 2003.

Founding publisher David Day is relinquishing his role as the paper’s chief executive, having decided that he would like to return to his first professional love, advertising sales, in a strategic move to optimize revenues as the county’s economy expands in the wake of the current national boom.

White took the journal’s administrative reins this week and began working with Day to complete the sale, which they hope will be concluded within the next few days.

Day said: “This is an ideal development for the newspaper. I have felt for some time that I would really like to get back into active selling and, when Ian said he’d like to discuss possible ownership, I knew that it was meant to be.

“Ian has worked tirelessly for The Post since joining us part-time in 2013 and then becoming editor in 2015. I know he will work with great enthusiasm to drive the paper forward and make it a force to be reckoned with in our county.”

White responded in like spirit, praising Day for his vision in founding the twice-weekly newspaper and leading it with a philosophical blend of Christian principles and open-minded respect for readers’ news requirements.

“David treats everyone as he would a member of his own family and it is obvious that he is loved far and wide for that wonderful trait,” he said.

“I have learnt a great deal about publishing from him and it is his eternal optimism even in the hardest of times that has given me the enthusiasm to take his mantle, although I’m sure I’ll never be able to match his many qualities as a publisher.

“However, I’m even more excited that David is about to rejoin the advertising sales team, as he is easily one of the most productive salesmen I have ever known. His ability in that respect truly is a gift from God.”

Founding publisher David Day, right, welcomes Ian White as his successor