YOUTH BASKETBALL

MORE THAN 20 teams competed in the weekend’s Mothers Against Drunk Driving charity basketball tournament, which was held at Texas City’s Lowry and Sanders centers and La Marque’s Carver Park.

Proceeds from the tourney, the second after its popular introduction a year ago, went to further awareness of the dangers of driving while intoxicated in memory of 1988 LM graduate Eric Porter, who was killed by a drunk driver in April 2015.

Photos by Gene Schwartz