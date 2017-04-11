Over t’ Cliff

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Keener aide steps up for Mustangs

FRIENDSWOOD did not have to look too far in searching for a new boys’ team coach as the Mustangs announced on Monday that assistant coach Cliff Owens is to lead the program. The announcement comes less than a month after Jeff Keener resigned the position in order to take the job as district athletic coordinator for Fort Bend ISD.

Owens returned to Friendswood last spring after resigning his position as boys’ hoops coach at Brazoswood high school, where he had coached for two seasons after leaving Friendswood at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Several sources told The Post shortly after Keener’s departure that Owens was the strong front runner to take the reins of a Mustangs program that has gone to the postseason six times in the past seven years.

Longtime area sports fans are familiar with Owens, who starred in basketball and football for Santa Fe and played a key role on the 1995-96 Indians team that advanced to the class 4a state semifinals before losing a 64-63 heartbreaker to Dallas Lincoln.

Earning all-state honors, he committed to Texas Tech and started three seasons for the Red Raiders, where he averaged 8.9 points and six rebounds per game. His best season came in 2000-01 when he averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. He also played internationally for Giessen 46ers in the German BBL.

News of Owens’ hire led

to a stream of social-media chatter from former players and Friendswood residents

on Monday afternoon, leading him to reply jokingly via Twitter, “Thanks for the well-wishes and helping to keep my kiddos clothed all these years!”

The Mustangs finished with a 15-16 record last season, including a 6-8 tally in district 24-6a before losing to Pearland Dawson 49-35 in the 6a, region III bi-district round.

Owens will have 11 of 17 players returning for the 2017-18 season, including leading scorer Alex Dehoyos.