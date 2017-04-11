Thunder on the way for Easter break

THE FIELD … ON THE FIELD … ON THE FIEL

MOST OF this week’s action centers around events tomorrow, Thursday, as the Easter weekend will shorten the schedule. The period also marks the beginning of NBA playoffs, with the Houston Rockets set to host record-setting Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Today, Wednesday:

Before opening the postseason, the Rockets close out the regular portion of their schedule with a visit from Minnesota Timberwolves in a game televised on Root Sports beginning at 7:00pm.

Houston squeezed out a 111-109 overtime victory at home to the Timberwolves on December 17 before falling 119-105 at Minnesota on January 11.

In their most recent contest, the teams traded baskets at a frenzied pace before the Rockets pulled away in a 142-130 home win on February 25.

Tomorrow, Thursday:

The high-school baseball schedule has Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Falls at Alvin, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Friendswood at Clear Lake, Galveston Ball at Shadow Creek, Santa Fe at Galena Park and Texas City at Fort Bend Willowridge. Each game begins at 7:00pm.

In softball action, Clear Falls will be at Alvin, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Friendswood at Clear Lake, Galveston Ball at Shadow Creek, Santa Fe at Galena Park, Stafford at Hitchcock and Texas City at Fort Bend Willowridge, with each contest beginning at 6:30pm.

Friday:

With high-school baseball on Easter hiatus, the Houston Astros will have the area’s diamond limelight to themselves as they open a three-game series at Oakland Athletics beginning at 9:05pm. Each of the games will be televised on Root Sports.

The weekend set marks the final leg of the Astros’ first road trip of the regular season, with the team returning home to Minute Maid Park to face Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim starting on Monday.

Saturday:

While dates and times remain uncertain, the Rockets will be hosting the Thunder in the opening game of the Western Conference quarterfinal round.

The series will pit the top two candidates for this NBA season’s most valuable player in Houston guard James Harden and Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, the latter of whom has just become the first player in 55 years to average a triple-double for an entire regular season.

Houston will host the first two games, while the next two will be in Oklahoma City. If necessary, game five will be in Houston, game six in Oklahoma City and the decisive seventh will be back in Houston at Toyota Center.