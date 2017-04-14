Tribute to special donors

Service will honor folks who really do give their all

By Lora-Marie Bernard

AN ANNUAL memorial service to honor people who have donated their bodies to science and education is set to bring their beneficiaries and bereaved family members together next Saturday.

Organizer Jay Carnes told The Post it represents the final tribute for donors and their families.

It takes place at his family’s Texas City funeral home at noon on April 22 and is open to anyone interested in the ways in which whole-body donations benefit mankind.

LifeDonation.org, a nonprofit that helps people who want to donate their bodies to science, organizes and hosts the event.

Carnes, co-owner of Carnes funeral home and founder of the nonprofit, said: “We realize this is an option that most people are intrigued by but don’t understand.

“The service allows families who might not understand what the decision was about to meet those who are actively benefiting from it.”

He said whole-body donors help advance medical science, educate first responders and train many professions but the decision to donate remains shrouded in mystery.

The donor memorial service sheds light on the process and educating the community, he said.

The annual event began after Carnes and other like-minded professionals formed LifeDonation.org to build a whole-body donation community and fill the knowledge gap.

He said: “We want to help a person get the support he or she needs as they make this decision. “We want people to know they can call us and we’ll help them understand.”

According to the organization, people often make their decision to donate their body in private so their family members don’t realize they are part of a special community that has experienced a unique process.

Carnes said: “Neither the person who is donating nor their families see or understand that there is an entire group of people who are doing this too. They need to understand they are not in a vacuum.”

Saturday’s service at the 3100 Gulf Freeway funeral home will include tributes from organizations that use whole-body donations to accomplish research and education.

It will be the first time many of the bereaved family members meet the people behind the organizations to which their loved ones donated their bodies.

“One of the most special moments of the event is to see family members actually hear what advances the research or education institution has made in medicine because of the donation”, Carnes said.

Photo: lifedonations.org