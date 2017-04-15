A powerful little extra

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau’s

I’ve heard it said that the difference between ordinary and extraordinary is just that little bit of extra. When faced with any kind of problem, we can make it our excuse, complain, fret and worry or we can choose to make it part of a greater story.

Extra-ordinary doesn’t always have to be what we would normally think about. Sometimes it’s just the effort to keep going when you feel everything is out of your control. It can be taking a few moments to lift the spirits of another who might be feeling downtrodden or alone. It could be finding the resolve to make a bad situation a little more bearable for self or another.

A little extra-ordinary can be so simple to do. Hardly any extra effort at all can change a person’s thoughts, day or life into something more. We all have something extraordinary residing in our hearts. Do remember that as you go through your day, week, month and life because you are extra-ordinary in so many life-changing extraordinary ways.

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.