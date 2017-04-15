Birth mark for engine of life

PUBLIC DOMAIN

A regular roundup of local-authority activities by Lora-Marie Bernard and Trishna Buch

A CITY’S first-ever public-safety capital-investment project took a big step forward on Wednesday when officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station.

The city of La Marque and its fire department hosted the ceremony as contractors prepared to start work on the fire station at 1000 Salt Grass Point Boulevard and the department’s 5201 Texas Avenue administration building.

During the ceremony, La Marque fire chief Gerald Grimm said: “This is a milestone for the city. These facilities will have incomprehensible positive impact on the delivery of quality public service across La Marque, directly affecting the preservation of life and property in our community.”

Firefighters light up safety rating

CHEAPER property insurance could be in the offing for a huge swath of county residents as their city’s fire service has just been awarded the fire-insurance industry’s highest protection rating.

Homeowners in the affected area could save nine per cent and commercial-property owners four per cent on their insurance from next January in the wake of several improvements in their fire-protection services.

Most properties in League City could benefit from the new rating, which places the city in the top one per cent of townships throughout the nation for fire safety.

Texas fire marshal Chris Connealy presented the city with the rating on Tuesday after Insurance Services Office, a research company based in Jersey City, New York, determined that six years of improvements in its fire protection merited a boost of two ratings grades in its public protection classification.

ISO found improvements in the city fire department’s water distribution, dispatching capabilities, fire-station distribution, record keeping, hydrant maintenance and firefighter response times, as well as a mutual-aid agreement with neighboring city Webster.

That qualified most residents of the county’s largest city for the potential savings, although owners of property in its far southwest area might not save as much as other citizens.

Connealy praised League City’s firefighters as he presented the certificate for the ISO 1 rating, replacing the city’s ISO 3 certificate.

He said: “The volunteers are doing such an awesome job protecting a very large community. This is a city that exemplifies the process of working together.”

City fire chief Gary Warren was excited that Connealy had traveled from Austin to present the certificate.

He said: “This is a rare appearance for the state fire marshal and indicates the important announcement. This city has a great deal to be proud of with this fire protection rating.”

Ike Dike ‘has Trump’s ear’

THE PROPOSED coastal protection system popularly known as the Ike Dike has reached the White House, one of its proponents told League City councilmembers on Tuesday.

And they heard that the storm-surge-suppression barrier officially known as a coastal spine would reduce the cost of damage in their city from $79 million to $2.9 million in a hurricane of similar magnitude to Ike, which hit the county in September 2008.

The barrier would also reduce the city’s economic damage in the wake of the storm by $500 million.

The information was presented to the councilmembers by Morgan’s Point city mayor Michel Bechtel and Sam Brody, the director of the center for Texas beaches and shores at Texas A&M Galveston.

Brody told the meeting that the path of a storm traveling up Galveston Bay had been used to predict flooding levels, physical damage and the potential economic costs. He used a map to show how League City will suffer economically if the coastal barrier is not built.

“This area has a lot to save”, he said.

Bechtel talked about the barrier’s political support, which has been slow to build since TAMUG professor Bill Merrell conceived the idea in the wake of the 20078 storm, and said it has gained the attention of president Donald Trump’s administration and other areas of federal government in Washington.

He told the meeting that, on Capitol Hill, speaker of the house Paul Ryan, the majority leader Kevin McCarthy and majority whip Steve Scalise are all aware of the project.

He said: “We are into the administration, into the chief of staff and they are aware of the project.

“Scalise is from Louisiana district one and knows exactly what happens when storm surge destroys a community.”

He added: “It is a political deal now. We have to convince the rest of the country that this is an economic engine that we have to protect.”

At state level, Bechtel said, requests for funding of the barrier had been made in concurrent resolutions by the county’s district 11 senator Larry Taylor and district 22 representative Joe Deshotel. Taylor’s has been approved by the senate while Deshotel’s is under consideration by the house calendar committee.

Taylor has also introduced senate bill 2265, which seeks the appointment of the Gulf Coast water authority as the agency responsible for the barrier’s operation and maintenance.

Johnson to speak on tax reform

CHERYL JOHNSON, the county’s tax assessor-collector, will talk on effective tax protests and the progress of proposed property-tax legislation in the current state legislative session when she addresses an influential property owners’ group next Saturday.

West Galveston Island Property Owners Association’s April 22 meeting will also feature a discussion about Galveston’s proposed $62 million bond led by city manager Brian Maxwell. The bond is on the ballot for the May 6 local elections.

Saturday’s meeting will take place at Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, starting at 8:30am.

Boost for sales-tax revenues

THE STATE’S public-accounts comptroller is sending $620.2 million to local-government bodies this month, almost five per cent more than in April last year.

Glenn Hagar’s office said on Wednesday that cities will receive $397.8 million, counties $36.8 million, transit systems $144.1 million and special-purpose taxing districts $41.5 million as their share of February’s sales taxes.

The 4.9 per cent increase is good news for most of the Houston area’s economy but Sugar Land is

an exception.

Announcing the allocations, Hegar said: “The cities of Houston, San Antonio and Austin saw noticeable increases in sales tax allocations.

“The cities of Sugar Land, McAllen, Irving and Grand Prairie saw noticeable decrease.”

In brief …

• DURING its April 25 meeting, Dickinson city council will hold the second reading of its annexation ordinance for properties in the vicinity of SH-3 and Deats Road, east of SH-3 to Hill Avenue and north of Salvato Street to Deats Road. Members of the public may speak at the hearing.

• THIS WEEK’S Santa Fe city council meeting was cancelled due to a lack of business. The next meeting

is scheduled for Thursday April 27 at 7:00pm.