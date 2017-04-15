New food bank era is Nye

Nonprofit no longer leaderless after six months

By Trishna Buch

THE COUNTY’S food bank will have a new executive director from tomorrow, Monday.

After a four-month search, the food bank directors recently chose Richard Nye to take up the position left open by Twila Lindblade, whom The Post exclusively revealed left the organization in mysterious circumstances in October.

Nye has spent the past seven years as the operations manager of Gateway To Care-Houston, a nonprofit that helps people who do not have health insurance to gain access to medical assistance.

He is a retired US Air Force captain who worked in the service’s medical services administration. The Vietnam War veteran has held CEO and senior leadership positions

at several hospitals throughout the country, including a stint as administrator of the former Danforth hospital in Texas City.

Food bank board president Jennifer Burnett said the organization is “fortunate that someone with Richard’s background and experience is available to lead the food bank” and that he has “the perfect mix of nonprofit leadership skills, fundraising experience and business operations and management experience”.

Nye expressed his excitement at becoming the food bank’s third executive director, after Lindblade and founding executive director Mark Davies.

He said the food bank “has been instrumental in leading the fight to end hunger in Galveston County”, adding his congratulations to its “partners, supporters, volunteers and employees for their commitment and efforts in addressing” the issue.

“My goal is to begin understanding the needs and guide the board, employees and the community in overcome the barriers to meeting those needs”, he said.