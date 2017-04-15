Pedigree and toughness talk

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL

College coach lauds Gator commits’ winning ways

FIVE Dickinson players achieved a dream on Wednesday when they signed letters of intent to play on the collegiate level.

Davion Rollins, Darius Smith and Taderek Smith each committed to playing for Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, while JaRian Spells and Jaylon Simpson signed up to play in Texas and Kansas respectively.

The pre-Hocking trio were key members of Dickinson’s run to consecutive district 24-6a championships and 55 wins over the same span and both Smiths were selected as honorable-mention performers on the all 24-6a team.

Hocking’s men’s basketball coach Matt Williamson said he was looking forward to welcoming the three Gators.

He said: “These guys come from a well established winning program. All three have competed at a high level and have been coached extremely well by Jason Wilson. We expect them to come in and compete right away because of their pedigree and toughness.”

Spells signed his letter of intent to play in Snyder at Western Texas College, one of the better junior-college basketball programs in the nation.

The Westerners will be receiving a player who was named 24-6a player of the year in the 2015-16 season and followed that by being named the district’s top defensive player this past campaign. That honor came after he led Dickinson in scoring this season with 16.4 points per game and added a team-best 3.1 steals per contest.

Simpson rounded out the group by committing to Central Christian College of McPherson, Kansas, after earning second-team all-district honors. He will join a program that finished 23-9 last season and advanced to the opening round of the NCCAA tournament.

Photo: COM