Trust us with your education

VOTERS were given a chance to put candidates for educational trusteeships to the test on Tuesday during a public forum hosted by Texas City-La Marque chamber of commerce at Mall Of The Mainland’s recently reopened central corridor.

During the forum, the candidates spoke about their qualifications for the job and outlined their vision for their respective jurisdictions before members of the public asked questions.

In the May 6 elections, Texas City ISD sees Lois Henderson-Jones and Mable Pratt vying for its district-two board seat and Nakisha Paul and David Rac contesting its district-three position.

College Of The Mainland sees Roney McCrary, Sharon Mitchiner and Melissa Skipworth vying for its board of trustees’ position five, while Don Gartman and Arnetta Henderson are rivals for position seven.