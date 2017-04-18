Best in business

Guess which county city outranks all its neighbors for enterprise

By Trishna Buch

LEAGUE CITY, Friends-wood and Galveston, watch out – Texas City is miles ahead in the race to the top of the county’s business ladder!

According to a study by financial-advice website WalletHub, the city is the nation’s 39th most business-friendly small city for startups out of more than 1,200 townships included in the survey.

And when it comes to the average revenue per business, the city by the bay is the cream of the crop, tied for first place with Baytown, Deer Park, Port Arthur and Foster City, California, and La Vergne, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, League City is ranked 534th, Galveston 828th and Friendswood 1,036th out of the 1,261 cities included in the study.

WalletHub conducted the study to help build awareness for National Small Business Week, which will run from April 30 to May 6, and to shatter a myth that “bigger is better” when it comes to opening a business.

The study’s report, released on Monday, said that, although there are several disadvantages to opening a business in a small city, including less customer diversity and limited industry options, the likes of Texas City have advantages such as lower overhead costs that are attractive to entrepreneurs.

To rank the cities, analysts compared their business environment, access to resources and business costs. Within those three categories, they studied 16 factors including the average growth in the number of small business, financing accessibility, investor access, the number of startups per capita, average revenue per business, office-space availability and the local cost of living.

As well as earning first place in average revenue per business, Texas City ranked 59th for the growth in its number of small businesses, 140th for human-resource availability, 220th for the length of its average working week, 372nd for its labor costs and 587th for its financial accessibility.

Overall, it took 13th place in the business environment category, 1,152nd place for its access to resources and 600th place in the business costs category to produce its overall ranking of 39th.

Other Texas cities included in the study that finished above the median rank of 631 included Deer Park 17th, Baytown 45th, Port Arthur 94th, La Porte 99th, Spring 172nd, Conroe 387th, Tyler 498th and San Angelo 627th.

On the lower end of the scale were Eagle Pass 655th, North Richland Hills 667th, Lancaster 708th, Nacogdoches 729th, New Braunfels 732th, Weatherford 747th, Edinburg 818th, The Colony 967th and Lake Jackson 1137th.

• The Post was unable to reach a senior member of the Texas City-La Marque chamber of commerce for a reaction to the study’s findings before going to press on Monday evening.