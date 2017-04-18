Important changes for property-tax papers

By guest writer Cheryl Johnson

For several months, the Galveston central appraisal district and county tax office have been working together to ensure a smooth transition for property owners resulting from a software conversion at the CAD.

With the conversion nearing completion, property owners will soon see changes on the tax-office side of the project, including a short period of website and payment interruptions due to account-number changes. Last Thursday, April 13, the management team in all tax-office branch offices began hand-receipting property-tax-related payments, including those for real and personal property accounts, special inventory and permitting for the Texas alcoholic beverage commission.

Hand receipted funds are being deposited for security purposes and will be applied to accounts upon completion of the conversion and their receipts mailed.

Extra precautions have been taken to ensure errors are not made during this process. The tax office’s accounting team is working closely with staff in the county auditor’s office to ensure proper balancing and handling of all funds.

The expected date for processing and normal operations to resume is next Tuesday, April 25. We are locking down online payment processing from today, Wednesday, until next Monday, April 24, and an alert is being posted on our website.

Property owners will notice account-number changes immediately if receiving

an appraisal notice. The tax-office website will allow for three different account-number search options including searches by account number (eg R12345), property ID (eg 12345) and account (long geo number previously utilized).

All other account search options remain the same, including searches by owner name and property address.

Ownership and value changes will not occur and refunds will not be processed until completion

of the conversion.

Post readers with questions or concerns should either call the county’s property tax department directly at 409-766-2481 or toll free at 1-877-766-2284 or e-mail galcotax@co.galveston.tx.us.

Cheryl Johnson is tax assessor and collector for Galveston County.