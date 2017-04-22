Ike leader Thomas dies

By Trishna Buch

A blessing to our city

‘Hurricane Mayor’ Lyda Ann Thomas gave a life of service to her hometown

LYDA ANN Thomas, former mayor of the city of Galveston, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, at the age of 80. According to a statement from her family, she succumbed to a three-year battle with a rare form of cancer known as uterine papillary serous carcinoma.

The Galveston native, who was born on November 20, 1936, attended Hockaday preparatory boarding school in Dallas, University Of Texas in Austin and Columbia University in New York.

Living in New York from 1956 to 1972, she married Jerry Redmond Thomas of Fort Worth in 1958 and together they produced four, children, Taylor, Ian, Zachary and Eliza, before divorcing in 1978.

While in New York, she worked for a time as an editorial assistant at Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Thomas was elected to Galveston city council’s district-four position in 1998 and served three consecutive two-year terms before term-limit rules forced her to relinquish the seat.



She then ran for mayor, being elected the city’s third female leader at her first attempt in 2004, taking over from Roger Quiroga and retaining the post in the elections of 2006 and 2008.

Known as “Hurricane Mayor” around Galveston, Thomas pulled the city through the effects of two hurricanes– Rita in 2005 and Ike in 2008 – and it was her experience of the chaos caused by the former that conditioned her leadership style in the aftermath of the latter, one of the most devastating storms ever to hit the island.

Of the 120 deaths attributed to Rita, the majority occurred during the region-wide evacuation as hundreds of thousands fled with the approaching hurricane said to be turning into a category-five storm.

As mayor, it was Thomas’ call on whether to order the evacuation of Galveston and, although the deaths on Texas highways had many reasons and victimized people from many cities during the escape, they caused her to delay ordering another evacuation when Ike thundered over the horizon three years later.

The storm devastated the island, destroying or severely damaging 70 per cent of the city’s buildings and resulting in 84 Texas deaths, 17 of which occurred in Galveston County.

Facing a backlash for her reluctance in ordering an evacuation, she fell victim to further acrimony when she stopped residents from re-entering the city for two weeks after the storm had passed because she was afraid they would hinder recovery operations.

One local newspaper even went so far as calling on her to hand the city leadership to the city manager, Steve Leblanc, until the crisis passed, but she held firm with a steely, almost Churchillian, resolve.

Speaking about his forerunner and her strength during the city’s natural-disaster difficulties, current mayor Jim Yarbrough said: “Lyda Ann stood tall for Galveston in our darkest hour.

“Most people remember her as mayor but she had a lifetime of tireless efforts behind the scenes. She truly was one of our heroes.”

Despite the temporary setback caused by Ike, Thomas, who was known for her calm demeanor, was respected not only by people on the island but also around the nation.

On September 23, 2008 – 10 days after Ike hit – she made her way to Washington DC to urge the federal emergency management agency and other governmental departments to speed up their response to the devastation. Later, she took to travelling around the country, teaching other communities how to better equip themselves for dealing with natural disasters.

In other respects, too, Thomas was known for her work for the county community. As a result, she was a recipient of the Galveston Historical Foundation’s Spirit Of Elissa award, the Grand 1894 Opera House’s Community Enrichment award, Clean Galveston’s Pacesetter And Quality Of Life awards, Prevent Blindness’ People Of Vision award, Reedy Chapel AME church’s Brotherhood award and Public Incorporated’s Helping Hands award.

She was named public official of the year and received the League Of Women Voters’ BRAVO award in 2005, was named Galvestonian Of The Year in 2006 by the city’s chamber of commerce and earned the National Council On Readiness And Preparedness’ National Blueprint Best Practices award in 2007.

Perhaps her best-known accolade, however, did not come until several years later, when she won the Historical Foundation’s Steel Oleander award in 2013.

She formed Thomas & Company to restore historic buildings in the 1970s, opened a halfway house for emotionally disturbed young adults in the 1980s and inaugurated the company Galveston Harbor Tours in the 1980s.

Remarking that Thomas was known for her passion in making her city a great place to live and for allowing all its services to be used by residents throughout the county, Yarbrough said: “Lyda Ann was an advocate for the underdog and always made sure they had a level playing field.

“She was truly a blessing to this city and she will be dearly missed by many.”

Photos courtesy City of Galveston