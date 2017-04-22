Keeping up appearances

Fresh-look Mustangs dominate district honors

RAW YOUTH and seasoned experience led Friendswood girls to the class 6a, region III area round, a combination rewarded when Amelia Hammerle and Erin Kaltenbaugh took two of the major titles as the 24-6a all-district teams were named.

Still a freshman, Hammerle was named the district’s best goalkeeper after saving 107 of the 114 on-target shots she faced during the season – a 0.938 save percentage – and appearing between the posts in all but one of the Mustangs’ games, finishing with a record of 14 wins, seven draws and only three losses. The team drew the only game she missed.

Senior Kaltenbaugh was named the district’s most valuable player following a campaign that saw her score a team-high 15 goals and 36 total points after adding 21 assists.

Meanwhile, Zoe Jessen’s high-scoring ways not only helped Clear Springs win the girls’ 24-6a title but also earned her the title of the district’s most outstanding offensive player.

The junior led the team with 11 goals and 11 assists while helping guide the Chargers to a 16-3-4 record and a trip to the class 6a, region III area round.

The Chargers also suited up the 24-6a defensive player of the year in fellow junior Anessa Byerman, who anchored a back line that allowed just three goals in district play.

Another freshman, Maddie Anderson, was named the district’s newcomer of the year for her efforts in guiding Clear Falls to the 6a, region III area round.

The Knights were also represented by Karissa Rulander and Nina Zapalac on the all-district first team, while Kelsey Fikkert, Moretta Finder and Aerian Foret each earned second-team nods.

For Friendswood, Hailey Bowers, Joanne Kaouk, Oliva Rhodes and Kori Schimming were named to the first team, with Yosi Bouslog, Blynn Friberg, Madysen Lutz and Katy Reyes named to the second team.

Clear Brook produced first-team members in Cameron Koerner and Chloe Yelovich, while Isabella Garcia and Katherine Orellana were selected to the second team.

For Clear Creek, Kate Bentley and Madison Fielding were named to the first team, with teammates Jasmine Christensen and Molly Edelman named to the second team.

Leading the way for Clear Springs were first-teamers Mya Anders, Kaitlyn Benacquisto, Rana Hussein, Alyssa Mencacci and Alex Staat. The Chargers had second-teamers in Hailey Burke, Linda Ennis, Maddie Fisher, Kathryn Marker and Sydney Robinson.

Jackie Llanas and Aleixa Ortiz received first-team nods for Dickinson, while fellow Gators Jacquelin Castillo and Evelyn Trejo made the second team.

