Refreshing repair

Inspirations by Frances Durriseau

As I sit down to write this article, I am being distracted. There are very loud noises coming from the condo below mine. They have had some flooding and leaks in their kitchen, plus pipes leaking in the ceiling of their bathroom, and they’re having to undergo some major construction. There is clanging, banging, buzzing and knocking and it’s extremely loud.

As usual, the wheels in my brain have started spinning and that can be loud at times too, even though no one else except me could hear it – until you, because I shall now bring it to your attention. Sometimes, before construction in our lives, there has to be destruction, and often not by choice. Something happens in our life that results in some damage and repairs have to take place. Walls have to be taken down. Part of our ceiling needs to be cut out. Flooring has to be replaced because the damage from the top has also affected the foundation.

That’s what’s been happening in my life, from ceiling to floors and everything in between, since losing my husband. There has beena lot of noise inside me. The repairs have been costly in many ways. Yet, with time and dutiful construction, broken things are being fixed, changes are happening and the old things that need repair are starting to take new shape.

I’ve had some help from “construction experts” along the way. I’ve cried when the repairs hurt and things were being ripped from me or were torn asunder. I’ve felt saddened by losing some things that needed to be replaced. But my foundation has remained strong and resilient, although shaky at times.

There was still something behind worth building upon. The clanging, banging, buzzing and knocking of the repairs that were and still are needed isn’t quite as loud inside me as it once was but it still appears – and that’s a good thing. The construction of my life will be a continuing process. I am learning to turn down the volume of the loud noises made by the tools that are needed to complete the work.

I am hoping and believing for a job well done.

