The ultimate lesson

Kids learn to lead with style

By Lora-Marie Bernard

HUNDREDS of students from schools around the county were getting serious about the leadership business on Thursday.

Students from mainland and island schools spent the day learning about the intersection of leadership and civic responsibility from local community leaders during an educational foundation’s leadership retreat.

They were taking part in Texas City ISD Foundation For The Future’s LEADS – leadership education and development – series, the brainchild of former mayor Texas City Chuck Doyle, whose wife told them how he created the program.

Mary Ellen Doyle said she and her husband had hoped the series would develop promising young community leaders. Today, it a hallmark program of the city’s philanthropic educational foundation.

She told the students: “We want you to dive into leadership and give it back by serving your community. Wherever you end up, do something for your community. We’ve got to get you involved in this leadership business.”

Junior and senior students from Dickinson, Galveston, Hitchcock, La Marque, Santa Fe and Texas City participated in the day class.

It began with icebreakers and team-building activities before turning into a game, Leaders On The Hunt, that previous LEADS participants created and which required the students to answer community-focused questions that led them to leaders “hidden” in buildings around Sixth Street.

Next, community leaders David Sandberg and Margaret Tuma discussed Galveston County history, Jason Tabor and Jay Carnes discussed the challenges and rewards of owning small businesses and petrochemical-industry representatives discussed how their work builds the economy.

Deborah Laine, the foundation’s executive director, told The Post: “This takes a lot of people to pull off. We have to have community support to make it happen.”

The foundation runs a LEADS retreat each school semester and students who participate in every session during their junior and senior years become eligible for a college scholarship, picked randomly by Doyle. During this week’s session, 38 students were eligible to win one.

Three seniors from Santa Fe, Elizabeth Miller, Stephanie Rogers and Courtney Knox, each won a $1,000 scholarship from the Doyle family. Doyle also presented each with a copy of the Jim Stovall novel The Ultimate Gift, which is billed as an inspirational story about what truly matters in life.

Telling them that she and her husband give a copy to every child and grandchild in their family, she said: “I am giving it to you so you will know how important giving back is”.