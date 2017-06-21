Taking Flight

By Trishna Buch

Kites aren’t just for kids, y’all! If you’ve never had the opportunity to witness a sky full of vibrant colors and unique designs, you’re truly missing out. Luckily, Texas City hosted its third-annual kite festival and what a show!

The weather was bright and beautiful on Saturday June 10, and people from all over took full advantage by making their way to the Kite Festival. Men, women and children went out to the intersection of Dike Road and Skyline Drive to enjoy an entire day of kite-flying. Along with kite-flying, the event was also filled with tanker surfing…The idea is to follow a tanker, and surf its wave, drone flying and hydrofoil kitesurfing Riding a kite with a hydrofoil board under your feet. Hydrofoils have been used on different watercraft since 1906, when Enrico Forlanini, an Italian inventor, introduced the first foil design in a boat whose hull is fitted underneath with shaped vanes (foils) that lift the hull clear of the water to increase the boat’s speed. Awards were handed out for stellar performances in the varying water sports and Houston Hydrofoil had some of its best members walk away with three trophies. With all sorts of food vendors, bounce castles for the children, plus anything from t-shirts to toys, the Texas City Kite Festival made for an exciting and successful event certain to be much anticipated next year and for many years to come!