Life Lessons From a Master Plumber

BOLD MOVES, VISIONARIES & TEXAS CITY

Visionaries come from all walks of life; they are all shapes and sizes with life experiences as different as popsicles and habanera peppers. From Henry Ford, to Madonna or Thomas Edison to Oprah Winfrey, many had humble beginnings and most of them had significant obstacles to overcome to be able to accomplish their goals.

When I met with Richard Bubba Stidhem to talk about his move to take over the Buddy’s Plumbing Building, I certainly did not expect to get an education in business management, team building, and how to live an exceptional life! Sixteen years ago, Bubba began his journey to be the best plumber in Texas City. He chose his mentor and immediately got busy soaking up every bit of knowledge he could so that he could be even better than this person he holds in such high regard.

“He told me to always work and always be available…so I am.” This young man is self-taught Master Plumber who believes he should work longer and harder than his employees; teach them what he knows, and demand both a high level of skill and a strong work ethic. “ I know pretty quick if somebody is going to work out. If they can’t listen and they think they already know what I am trying to teach them, I will tell them ‘Listen to me till I’m finished and then go do what I just explained to you.’ If I tell them to pick up that rock and put it over there, they will pick up the rock but they will put it in the wrong place because they quit listening.”

Two years ago, Bubba began this journey, “I want to be Texas City’s Hometown Plumber.” Today he has bought the building where Axle did just that with Buddy’s Plumbing. He has two box trucks, three vans, three pickups and seven highly skilled journeyman plumbers working for him. He did this working out of the house he grew up in; offering competitive, fair pricing…a customer only pays for the amount of time it takes to complete the job; there is no “fixed rate” like the large plumbing companies charge…significantly better trained and more highly skilled plumbers doing the jobs, there by building a level of customer loyalty rarely seen in this or any service business.

They specialize in Service & Repair; New Construction, Restaurants, Residential and Commercial jobs, & Management Companies; they recently installed fully functional bathrooms on the Seawall for the City of Galveston – (the bathrooms made it into the Galveston paper – Buddy didn’t). They provide 24-hour Emergency Service and usually it will be Bubba who shows up!

It is rare to see such a combination of confidence and humility but this young man decided he was going to be the best and he went about the business of doing just that. He learned from the best plumbers. He read bestselling books on business to make sure he was doing everything right. He took a significant pay cut to strike out on his own and plowed money back in to the business to ensure he was not just accumulating debt. He examined his own life to be able to be a mentor, teacher and boss that would ensure he had the very best people working with him.

And because of the challenges he faced in his life, from a very young age, he makes sure he is respectful of his employees, his customers, his city and his competition. He donates the t-shirts that are shot out at games, to show support for the sport and his city and he works long hours to ensure a better life for his wife and two daughters.

“This is a great location! I’ve already had people stopping by. Even Sonny and Axle came to see me and they are proud their building is going to be home to a plumbing company that operates the way they did. Its scary sure but who doesn’t love a Bold Move?”

And I must agree. This young man knows who he is; he knows how to build a clientele, a team of loyal and capable coworkers, and a business that offers Quality Service in the city he grew up in – the city he loves.