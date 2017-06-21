By Brandon C. White

IN A YEAR that has seen two Galveston County natives selected in the NFL Draft, another local athlete is getting closer to finally realizing his dreams.

Philadelphia Phillies outfield prospect (281) 474-7300, who starred at Galveston Ball, is reportedly being considered for his first taste of the majors after a four-week stretch that saw him hit .323 with 11 homers, 28 runs batted in and a 1.057 OPS between May 17 and June 13. Williams entered the week hitting .277 with 14 homers and 41 RBI to go along with a .513 slugging percentage. While still a phone call away, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak feels that Williams still needs a tad more work before he gets a life-altering buzz on his cell.

“I would tell you that Nick is more ready today than he was a month ago,” Klentak said in an interview with CSNPhilly.com. “Nick has been really good for a month. He’s come into his own offensively. But he’s not a finished product. As you have heard me say before, we’d like that when players come up here, they have a decent chance of staying and that’s the thing. There’s some finishing touches for Nick that he’s working on and he knows what he’s working on.”

The biggest barrier Williams faces is improving his plate discipline. In 242 at-bats for the Lehigh Iron Pigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies, he has struck out 78 times compared to just nine walks. Seeking patience at the plate has been an issue for him since he was drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft by Texas Rangers, who traded Williams to Philadelphia in 2015. He has struck out in nearly 29 percent of his trips to the plate while managing to draw a walk only 3.5 percent of the time.

Philadelphia entered this week with a 22-46 record, the worst in baseball. With the season all but lost, the burning question in the minds of Phillies fans has been when their wealth of prospects will finally get a chance to live up to the hype, more so considering this season was expected to be one of progress. Writer Stephen Gross of the Allentown (PA) Morning Call believes the team needs to part ways with older players like outfielder Michael Saunders in order to make room for the likes of Williams. “There’s no reason not to cut ties with Saunders at this point,” wrote Gross in this past Friday’s edition. “Money is not an object for a team flush with cash that has a payroll ranking in the bottom half of the majors this year. Fans want prospects? Here’s your first opportunity to give them one. Instead of sitting Saunders and giving the bulk of his playing time to a 34-year-old veteran in Daniel Nava, who won’t be part of the future, bring up Nick Williams.”

Klentak will eventually make the decision on calling up Williams at some point in the future, yet feels Williams needs to show the ability to stay consistent than the talented but streaky player he has been in the minors.

I think Nick has been a success story for the last month to six weeks, Klentak said. “He’s been really good.”