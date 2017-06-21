Rockets draft party might be uneventful

THE FIELD … ON THE FIELD … ON THE FIELD by Brandon C. White

THE ASTROS continue their West Coast swing while the Rockets may have to wait some time before making a selection in this year’s NBA Draft.

Today, Wednesday: Mike Fiers takes the mound for Houston when the Astros face Oakland Athletics in the third of a four-game series beginning at 9:05pm. Fiers is 4-2 with an ERA of 4.00 and lost his previous start this past Thursday against Boston Red Sox despite allowing just one run over seven innings of work. Oakland counters with Sean Manaea, who has a 6-3 record with a 4.01 ERA. Manaea received a no-decision in his previous start against New York Yankees when he gave up five runs in his six innings on the mound. The game will be televised live on Root Sports.

Tomorrow, Thursday: A busy day for Houston sports fans begins at 2:35pm when David Paulino gets the call for the Astros in the conclusion of their four-game set against the A’s. Paulino is 1-0 with a 5.03 ERA and will be making just the fifth appearance in his brief big league career. He earned his first win by holding the Red Sox to three hits and an earned run in six frames this past Friday. The hometown A’s will pitch Jesse Hahn, who has a 3-4 record and 3.56 ERA this season. Hahn has won his last two starts, the most recent coming this past Friday against the Yankees.

The NBA holds its annual college draft starting at 6:00pm, but Rockets fans shouldn’t be in a rush to find out who the team selects. Houston traded its first round pick to Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Lou Williams during February’s trade deadline and will have to wait until the 43rd overall pick to select a player. The team also has a second pick in the second round (45th overall). However, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has been known to pull out a draft night surprise or two, making it all the more intriguing for Houston fans to view the action, which will be televised live on ESPN.

Friday: The Astros visit Seattle for the opener of a three-game set against the Mariners beginning at 9:10pm. Joe Musgrove, who is 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA, takes the mound for Houston and will be opposed by M’s ace Felix Hernandez, who is expected to come off the disabled list and make his first start since April 25. Hernandez had a 2-2 record with a 4.73 ERA before being shelved with a shoulder injury. The game will be televised live on Root Sports.

Saturday: The city of Texas City will hold a Kid Fish event at Carver Park from 9:00am to noon. The event will provide an opportunity to introduce kids to the fun of fishing while also showing the bond that comes with fishing with family. Registration will begin at 8:00am. For more information, contact the department of Recreation and Tourism at 409-643-5990 or go online to texas-city-tx.org. Lance McCullers is slated to make his return from the disabled list and start for the Astros against the Mariners starting at 9:10pm. McCullers, 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA, has not pitched since June 8 and was put on the DL with lower back issues. Whoever the Astros do put on the mound will face Christian Bergman, who is 4-4 with an ERA of 5.44.