Zig, Zag, Zagster

By Trishna Buch

Sharing is caring. You’ve all heard that old adage right? When we were younger it was all we would hear. It didn’t matter if we were in school, at home or on the playground; because our parents or guardians would always say to us: remember to share!

This aspect of sharing has carried into our adult lives. And for good reason. Because sharing really is caring. When someone shares their items or nuggets of wisdom and advice, it shows the person on the receiving end of the sharing that their well-being is important to the one doing the sharing. In other words, when a person shares, it tells the individual on the receiving end that “I care about you and want you to have what I am lucky to have.”

Texas City understands the importance of sharing, and that is why they have joined the bike sharing program Zagster. With this bike share program, residents of the city can rent a bike for a portion of the day—or an entire day—for a low price! What is this price? You can rent a bike for just $2 an hour and up to $20 per ride!

The introduction of Zagster to the city comes at the perfect time. Now that the summer has arrived, and children are spending more time outdoors, the program provides these children with another activity to participate in over the next few months. And, of course, the program is a benefit to adults as well! We are always searching for ways to get outside and raise the level of exercise we do—so why not do so by riding a bike around the beautiful city you live in? Grab a bike and ride the trails located near city hall! Grab a bike and ride to, and around, the various parks the city has to offer; Bay Street Park, Goddard Park and Nessler Park, to name a few. Ride alone, ride with friends, ride until you feel like you’re flying. Just ride, ride, ride! And several individuals did just that when they rode bikes around the city a week and a half ago.

So how does Zagster work? According to the program’s website, renting a bike can be done in just four easy steps. However, before you can dive into the four steps, be sure to download the Zagster app on your phone.

Once you have downloaded the app, choose a bike and locate its number. Once you have done so, enter that number into the app and get your bike code. Put that code into the lockbox on the bike and retrieve the key. Then, unlock the bike with the key, put the lock into the basket and start riding! Once you have finished your trip, make sure to return your bike to a Zagster location, close out your ride in the app and shut the lockbox.

And if you don’t have a smartphone, don’t worry! You can still participate in the program by texting SMS to 202-999-3924 to get information on how to ride by text message. For a complete set of instructions on how to gain access to a Zagster bike, go online to bike.zagster.com/texas-city.

Personally, I think that the bike sharing program is an excellent addition to the city. I have always loved bike riding. Unfortunately, it has been a few years since I have rode, but hopefully this program will change that! However, when I was younger, I was riding all the time. I used to live in Europe, and seeing people riding around the city streets was a very common sight. My family was especially fond of having family bike rides every Sunday; when we would put water bottles and snacks into our baskets, ride the trails near our home and end our ride with a picnic lunch. This weekly family bike ride evolved into biking for errands. Instead of driving to the grocery store, a friend’s home or a video rental location; we would ride our bikes. It was the perfect way to get out of the house, get some fresh air and get some exercise!

I urge everyone in and around Texas City to do the same by taking full advantage of Zagster! And once you have enjoyed your ride, tell everyone you know about it! Because remember, sharing is caring!