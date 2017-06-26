BAHP GIVES CHILDREN A GOLDEN TICKET

By Trishna Buch

Are you concerned that your child may be getting bored, sitting at home all summer with nothing to do? Is your child between the ages of five and 17? Is he or she a fan of the theater? If you answered yes to these questions, then consider signing them up for summer drama classes at Dickinson’s Bay Area Harbour Playhouse!



The classes, which run from July 10 to August 4, allow participants to explore every aspect of putting together a play—from acting to directing to set decorating to working on the lights and sounds, depending on the student’s area of expertise. Students will also learn the basics of acting, improvisation and more; all while rehearsing for the play. And it gives the students a chance to get out of the house and make new friends.

And Molly Akin, a participant at this month’s camp, spoke to how theater has helped her. “I have been acting for nine years, both here and at school,” she said.“At my school theater it has helped me be more confident.”

Rachel Moe, another member of this month’s camp, agreed.“I have been going here (to the camp) for eight years now and it has helped me be a more outgoing person.” “I was shy when I was little, so it’s helped me with my public speaking,” she said.

And for some students, such as the female who was sent to the program as a disciplinary method, it provides them with a chance to turn their life around. “I came here on a court notice,” the girl said. “But I have enjoyed it and it’s helped me a lot with my schooling and being a better person.”

This month, the drama class members put on a play called Willy Wonka Junior. The name may seem confusing, but it was a showing of the famous Roald Dahl book. We all know the story. A young boy is one of five children who wins a golden ticket and is invited to a candy factory. The hilarious antics that follow are enough to keep everyone laughing from beginning to end. And the BAHP version of the play was directed by Amber Fabian and Maggie Bledsoe. Maggie has been in numerous plays, most recently, she played the leading role of Belle in Beauty & The Beast at Dickinson High School.

“The July show we are doing, I think, is Peter And The Wolf,” Fabian said. “It consists of two weeks of rehearsal and two weeks of shows, and the shows are Monday to Friday at 11:00am and 1:00pm.” The summer drama classes cost $250 and take place every Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. And if you are close to picking up your phone to dial 281-337-7469 to register your child and just need that last push, then take into account the words of one camp attendee.

“I love the Harbour Playhouse because I always feel welcomed there,” Kendall Dixon said. “I get a sense that I’m useful there and the people are like one big family.”

The Harbour Playhouse was formed in 1980 and is owned by Mrs. Bennie Nipper.

Willie Wonka runs through June 30th daily at 11 am and 1 pm.