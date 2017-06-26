The POST Community Calendar

Students in the Upward Bound program at the College Of Mainland recently took a trip to Washington DC. During their visit, they were able to participate in several activities, including a visit to the Capitol. Upward Bound is a program for low-income students and at-risk students in Dickinson, Hitchcock, La Marque and Texas City excel in high-school and enroll in college. And, just recently, a grant to the program for more than $1000 was renewed for five years. –Photo courtesy COM