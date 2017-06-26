The Queen Of Everything

Meet Ulanda Bounds by Trishna Buch

Ulanda Bounds’ desk used to be at the very front of the office. So that, whenever a newcomer or a familiar face to the office would come in, they would immediately be greeted by her smiling face and warm personality. However, a few weeks ago, Bounds’ desk was moved to the back of the office—and visitors need to make a short trek in order to speak to her.

But this trek is well worth your time, because Bounds is a personable individual that you can come in—planning to talk to her for a few minutes—and, before you know it, a half hour has passed by. Bounds has a way of making every person who she speaks to feel as if their opinions and thoughts are highly important, and that just speaks to the kind of person she is.

But the purpose of this article is not to talk to you all about her excellent communication skills; because I am sure you are all aware of that, seen by her excellence in advertising.

Bounds joined The Post Newspaper about 11 years ago and has been in the advertising and sales sector since that time. She told me about her hiring process and the persistence she showed after her interview.

“After my interview I would call in once or twice a day,” she told me. “Eventually, John Oliver told David that—if I was this persistent now—I needed to get hired, because I would be able to sell ads.” And sell ads she did, because in her first week with the paper, Bounds sold $1000 worth of advertisements.

“Working in advertising goes beyond just picking up a phone and calling people,” she told me. “You have to do your research and understand what the customer needs, before you can sell them an ad.”

Born and raised in Navasota, Bounds has been a Texas City resident for the past 16 years. After graduating from high-school, she attended the Technical Training Institute where she took courses which related to the advertising and customer service field. When I asked how different her life would be, had she gone down the medical path, she said: “I don’t think I’d be as content as I am now. What I love to do is help people. And while medical professionals do help others, I do so as well. And, at the same time, I am able to do what I love.”

Bounds—who crowned herself “the queen of everything” (a plaque on her desk proves this)—told me that she considers herself more of a leader than a follower. And, in her 11 years with the paper, she has helped lead the employees into the heights of success.

“I have had so many different jobs, but this job completes me,” she told me.

Married to Byron, a transporter at Mainland Hospital, Bounds is an outdoorswoman. She enjoys horseback riding, riding the trails and camping.

“In August I have a huge camping trip planned. We are driving eight hours to Oklahoma and spending time there.”

Bounds was the first person I met when I came into The Post a year ago and I feel privileged to be able to work alongside her. She is such a warm and caring person, that I urge all of you to come in and have a chat with her.